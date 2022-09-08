Dr. Dre To Score New Music for Z2 Comic’s New Gangster Graphic Novel Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City

Home News Karan Singh September 8th, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Z2 Comics, the ultimate crossroad between music and animation, has announced Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City, a new hard-crime graphic novel prelude to a massive IP universe that will span animation, music, toys, NFTs and beyond. Created by iconic musician and actor Ice-T, founding NWA member Arabian Prince and award-winning artist Tommy the Animator, the graphic novel introduces a brutal ensemble of pushers and murderers in a world where the line between anti-hero and arch-villain blurs quickly.

“You want some real punch-you-in-the-face action? Then Death for Hire is it!” co-creator and writer Ice-T said.

A murderer’s row of rap luminaries and pop culture icons will serve as the likeness and voices within the upcoming Tehk City animated series. In addition to iconic producer Dr. Dre providing an original score for the animated series, each rap artist will write and perform a custom theme for their character. The following talent will be involved and voice a character in the animated series:

• Ice-T as Mayor Chuck Davis

• Coco as Rhonda Knuckles

• Snoop Dogg as Pretty Black

• Tracy Morgan as Thirsty Mike

• Busta Rhymes as Killa Whale

• Mike Epps as Louiie

• Treach as Maniac Maxx

• Arabian Prince as Kenyatta Prince

• Peter Scanavino as Slimm Roselli

• Roxanne Shanté as Officer Petty

• Ben Baller as Benny Tang

• Styles P as Barkim

• Tone Trump as Bones

• Emilio Rivera as Azul Michoacan

• Tommy The Animator as Tommy Chrome

• Shannon Eric Denton as Dropout

“Everybody better get ready for the ride of a lifetime — Death for Hire: The Origin Of Tehk City is coming hot off the presses of Z2 Comics,” co-creator and co-writer Arabian Prince explains. “Starring the homie Ice-T and a list of stars never before seen in one place, get ready to explore the origin leading up to the animated series of Tehk City — y’all ain’t ready!”

Within these pages, crooked mayor Chuck Davis, his deadly female assassin Rhonda Knuckles and right-hand man Maniac Max navigate the savage law of the street. With his hands busy in everything from money laundering to hired hits, Davis tries to stay one step ahead of the competition in the Round Table Gang.

“Ice-T, Arabian and Tommy have assembled an all-star cast of hip-hop heavyweights and Hollywood superstars to populate Tehk City from the ground up,” says Z2 partner Josh Bernstein. “Z2 is truly honored to work with rap royalty as we build out this vast IP universe together.”

Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City is set to release in summer 2023.