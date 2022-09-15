Alison Wonderland Teams Up With Z2 Comics To Announce Loner Graphic Novel For January 2023 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 5:44 PM

Australian electronic dance music producer, DJ and singer Alexandra Margo Sholler, professionally known as Alison Wonderland, has announced her collaboration with Z2 Comics. The graphic novel, entitled Loner, will be arriving next year in Winter.

The name for the graphic novel is from the singer’s recent album Loner which arrived in early May via EMI Music Australia. The co-founder of Z2 Comics, Sridhar Reddy, will be co-writing the book alongside Sholler with Minomiyabi, Alex Heywood, Kelsey Ramsay, BRÄO and Taylan Kurtulus illustrating the interior artwork. Both paperback and hardcover versions of the graphic novel will be available in January 2023.

Speaking on the graphic novel, Reddy offered, “At Z2 we’ve always felt the best stories, no matter how fantastical or out there they may be, have to always come from a place of genuine truth,” He continues, adding. “Working with Alison on this project was a gift to the creative team because, like her music, she was truthful and open to the story she wanted to tell. It’s very much her emotional journey, and we count ourselves fortunate to be on this ride with her.”

2022 has been quite an eventful year for the singer. Back in January, she released her single “Fear Of Dying.” In March, she shared her song “New Day” alongside the announcement for Loner. In April, she debuted her track “Forever.” She has also been featured on multiple music festival lineups including Hard Summer and Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando alongside artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Three 6 Mafia, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake and more.