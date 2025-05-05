Bruce Dickinson Reveals He Plans To Record New Solo Album “Early Next Year”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 5th, 2025 - 12:51 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Metal Injection, Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he’s already looking ahead to his next solo chapter with plans to begin recording a new solo album early next year. Fresh off the release of The Mandrake Project, the Iron Maiden frontman isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In a recent interview, Dickinson shared that he has a “ton of material” already demoed, hinting that the creative momentum from his latest record has only fueled more inspiration.

Fans of Dickinson’s solo work will be pleased to hear that this upcoming project is more than just an idea and that it’s already taking shape behind the scenes. While he didn’t give away too many specifics, Dickinson emphasized that the next record won’t be a rushed effort. Instead, he’s allowing the songs time to evolve, building on the creative energy that’s long defined his solo catalog.

Known for pushing musical and conceptual boundaries outside of Iron Maiden, Dickinson’s solo albums often explore darker, more theatrical territory. With The Mandrake Project still fresh in listeners’ minds, the promise of new material so soon is a great surprise. If all goes to plan, fans can expect to hear the next chapter in his solo journey sometime in 2026.

Additionally, Bruce Dickinson has announced Summer and Fall 2025 tour dates. He will be traveling through multiple different states such as Illinois, California and Florida.