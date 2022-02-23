Tori Amos Teams Up With Z2 Comics To Announce Little Earthquakes 30th Anniversary Graphic Novel & Vinyl For September 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas February 23rd, 2022 - 9:45 PM

The pianist and singer-songwriter Tori Amos has announced that she will team up with Z2 Comics to release yet another graphic novel relating to her music. The novel, titled “Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album” will be based on an album that Amos first released 30 years prior, her debut album Little Earthquakes.

According to a press release from Z2 comics, the graphic novel will consist of 24 different stories inspired by each song on Amos’ album, as well as the album’s b-sides and related singles. Among the authors and artists working on the project will be Amos’ personal friend, Neil Gaiman, artist Bilquis Evely, and famed Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, among many others. The complete list of contributors has yet been made available, but is set to be made public on March 11.

Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album will follow the previous award-winning graphic novel based on the works of Tori Amos, Comic Book Tattoo. Editing the new volume will be Z2 editor Rantz Hoseley, who served as editor on Comic Book Tattoo and has also created cover art for Amos’ 2020 Christmastide EP.

Speaking on her project and collaboration, Amos has shown great gratitude, stating that “To have some of the most creative graphic artists interpret the songs from Little Earthquakes, is a true honor. I enjoyed working with Rantz on Comic Book Tattoo so much that when he contacted me about putting something together for the 30th Anniversary, I had no hesitation.”

Even while this graphic novel is in production, Tori Amos has continued to actively produce music for fans, including her recent album Ocean to Ocean, released late last year. Amos is also planning to begin touring this year; with her North American tour beginning in April.