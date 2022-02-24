Pantera Partners With Z2 Comics To Announce Vulgar Display Of Power Graphic Novel & Vinyl For September 2022 Release

Home News Lauren Floyd February 24th, 2022 - 7:43 PM

90’s metal band, Pantera, pairs with Z2 comics to introduce the official graphic novel for Vulgar Display of Power, one of four Pantera albums often said to be the cornerstones of heavy metal music.

“We’re really happy and excited to have this graphic novel come out for the fans, and to be a part of something special, as it pertains to its artists and creators,” Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo explains.

The novel boasts an intricate comic tale that visualizes adaptations of all eleven album tracks; bringing the album to life and fans together in a whole new way. Z2 and Pantera will release hard and softcover formats that come in deluxe, super deluxe and platinum editions packaged with an exclusive vinyl variant LP of the album. Along with the anthology, other merchandise will be available including gallery ready prints, signed editions from Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus a one-time-release Pantera punch-action resin statue.

The 1992 album was a turning point for the band’s sound in that vocalist Philip Anselmo rearranged notes that powerfully aligned with the roaring drums, guitar and bass. It went certified gold and further stamped Pantera’s bold repertoire in the heavy metal game.

Vulgar Display of Power Tracklist:

1. Mouth For War

2. A New Level

3. Walk

4. Fucking Hostile

5. This Love

6. Rise

7. No Good (Attack The Radical)

8. Live In A Hole

9. Regular People (Conceit)

10. By Demons Be Driven

11. Hollow