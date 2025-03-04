Bruce Dickinson Announces Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot March 4th, 2025 - 9:02 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Bruce Dickinson has announced his first full-length North American solo tour in nearly 30 years in support of his latest album, The Mandrake Project. The Mandrake Project Live 2025 tour kicks off on August 22 in Anaheim, California and will span major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, with stops in Canada and festival appearances at Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life. Dickinson will also return to Brazil for a performance at The Town festival in São Paulo, according to Blabbermouth.

Joining Dickinson on tour will be his 2024 backing band, featuring drummer Dave Moreno, keyboardist Mistheria and bassist Tanya O’Callaghan. New additions to the lineup include Swedish guitarist and producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session guitarist Chris Declercq, who previously played on Dickinson’s single “Rain on the Graves.” Notably absent from the touring lineup is longtime collaborator Roy “Z” Ramirez, who co-wrote and produced several of Dickinson’s solo albums.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Dickinson shared, “We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America. Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America, and the response was just incredible. This time we will add ‘Shadow of the Gods’ to the setlist for this incredible band to perform, plus a few other gems, so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada.”

Pre-sales begin on March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales starting on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Mandrake Project Live 2025 Tour Dates:

08/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

08/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

08/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

08/28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

08/29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

08/31 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

09/02 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

09/04 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

09/07 – São Paulo, Brazil – The Town*

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

09/11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/14 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

09/16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

09/18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

09/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09/25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

09/27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown

09/30 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

*Festival date

Dickinson’s last solo tour in North America was in the mid-’90s, and his most recent U.S. solo performances took place in 2024 at Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. His return to the stage with The Mandrake Project solidifies his place not only as one of metal’s most enduring vocalists but also as an artist continuing to push creative boundaries.

