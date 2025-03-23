Tash Sultana Announces Return to The Roots EP for May 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 23rd, 2025 - 2:05 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

International music sensation Tash Sultana is stepping back into the spotlight with the highly anticipated announcement of their new EP, “Return to The Roots,” scheduled for release on May 30, 2025. This EP promises to be a heartfelt exploration of Sultana’s journey, intertwining nostalgia with the wisdom gained over the past decade.

The EP, which is now available for pre-order, comprises six tracks that capture Sultana’s unique ability to blend eclectic styles while maintaining authenticity. Among these tracks is a collaboration with Canadian alt-folk artist City and Colour. This particular piece embodies the synthesis of two profound lyrical voices, whose mutual respect and shared musical inspirations bring the track to life. Reflecting on the collaboration, Sultana explains, “The song was meant for us. We instantly understood each other, and it was a completely natural fit.”

Another highlight from the EP is “Kiss The Sky,” a track that has already generated significant buzz. Initially teased on Instagram in 2023, the track quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3.5 million views. This resurgence has cemented its place as an eagerly anticipated anthem among fans.

The EP’s opening track, “Milk & Honey,” signifies Sultana’s bold return to their roots as a looper. In contrast, “Hold On,” dedicated to Sultana’s wife, delves into personal struggles and resilience. Speaking candidly about their partner’s battles with medical issues, Sultana states, “My partner went through hell because of medical malpractice…If you’ve ever been failed by the system—misdiagnosed, ignored, or left without answers—this song is for you.”

“Return to The Roots” is a symbol of Sultana’s commitment to maintaining their artistic integrity, opting to focus on raw and spontaneous creation, which served as a catalyst for their initial success. As highlighted by Rolling Stone (Australia) and supported by triple j, the EP reinforces Tash’s innovative spirit and musical versatility.

Alongside the EP’s release, Sultana has announced an extensive U.S. tour for 2025, following the rapid sellout of their headlining show at Red Rocks. Known for their captivating performances, the upcoming tour promises to showcase Sultana’s exhilarating energy and genre-defying sound.

With numerous accolades, including 15 ARIA nominations and the 2023 Rolling Stone (Australia) Global Artist Award, Tash Sultana continues to break boundaries and redefine their artistic path. “Return to The Roots” is not just a testimony of resilience and reinvention but also a bold statement on the power of authentic self-expression—a cornerstone of Sultana’s illustrious career.

