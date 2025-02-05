Tash Sultana Releases New Single “Milk & Honey”

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Tash Sultana, the genre-defying Australian multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter, has released their new single “Milk & Honey” today (February 5), marking a bold return to their roots as a looping artist. The track showcases Sultana’s signature blend of raw energy and hypnotic grooves, reflecting their creative journey and personal growth over the past decade.

Rooted in a captivating rock-reggae groove, “Milk & Honey” was born in just an hour, capturing the restless late-night thoughts that often linger before sleep. The track is a deliberate return to Sultana’s early style, where looping-based compositions defined their meteoric rise. “I hadn’t written a track that was looping-based for a very long time,” Sultana shared in a press release. “I steered away from it because I felt as though I’d been pigeon-holed as only a ‘looper’ and not so much of a musician/composer/producer.”

The song’s unfiltered, open-air jam vibe harkens back to Sultana’s early performances as a street busker. Accompanying the release is a live performance video recorded at Lonely Lands Studio, which captures the essence of Sultana’s raw, free-flowing creativity. Stripped back and intimate, the session transports listeners to the magic of their early bedroom performances, where tracks like “Notion” and “Jungle” first took shape.

Sultana describes “Milk & Honey” as a return to the pure joy of making music: “It was less structured and less focused on delivering a ‘hit,’ less pressure to be anything other than just the jam itself.” Reflecting on a decade-long career filled with both triumphs and challenges, Sultana added, “I’ve seen many fast lanes, crashed the vehicle, rebuilt from the wreck, rehabbed my brain, and it always lands me in the same place—back to the start.”

The release of “Milk & Honey” kicks off an exciting year for Sultana, who is set to headline a special show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado this June. Having captivated audiences there twice before with sold-out performances, Sultana’s return promises an unforgettable evening featuring a blend of fresh tracks, timeless hits and stunning visuals.

With a career that includes 15 ARIA nominations and the 2023 Rolling Stone Global Artist Award (Australia), Sultana continues to defy conventions and push creative boundaries. Their impact extends beyond music, with a focus on mentorship and entrepreneurship, cementing their status as one of Australia’s most influential and trailblazing artists.

“Milk & Honey” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans can also watch the captivating “Live at Lonely Lands Studio” performance for a rare and intimate glimpse into Sultana’s artistic journey.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin