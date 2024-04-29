Tash Sultana Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 29th, 2024 - 2:29 PM

Tash Sultana returns to North America for six summer shows including appearances at Rose On The River and Levitate music festivals.

The dates kick off July 5 in Chicago at the Rose On The River festival followed by a July 6 stop at the Levitate music festival in Marshfield, Massachusetts. Tash is then scheduled to perform four solo shows including concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on April 26, Friday at 10am local time.

For the headlining shows, Tash will be joined by support act soul, jazz and R&B creative force Chiiild. Led by Yanatan Ayal, Chiiild creates beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genres. Chiiild has a knack for blending music and creating unique songs rooted in storytelling and social commentary.

Tash Sultana is a gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer songwriter, engineer, entrepreneur that has carved out their music journey carefully over the past fifteen years. Their debut album Flow State landed in 2018 and quickly became Gold certified, and spawned Platinum and Gold records with singles ‘Mystik’ and ‘Murder to the Mind’, according to a press release.

In 2019 alone, Tash sold more than 500,000 concert tickets globally, and over the years they’ve notched up major international appearances at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Montreal Jazz Festival.

Tash Sultana’s tour dates

Friday, 5 July, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois – Rose on the River

Saturday, 6 July, 2024 – Marshfield, Massachusetts – Levitate Music & Arts Festival

Wednesday, 10 July, 2024 – Costa Mesa, California – The Pacific Amphitheater

Thursday, 11 July, 2024 – Napa, California – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Saturday, 13 July, 2024 – Reno, Nevada – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Sunday, 14 July, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas