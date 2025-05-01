Tash Sultana Teams Up With City And Colour For Collaborative New Single “Ain’t It Kinda Funny”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 3:42 PM

Tash Sultana has joined forces with City and Colour for the special collaboration “Ain’t it Kinda Funny ft. City and Colour,” which is the much-anticipated third single from the artist’s upcoming six-track EP Return To The Roots. The ditty has a rich history and it has been years in the making.

Originally written by Tash as a teenager, the composition is one of the earliest songs in their catalogue that is a raw acoustic piece born from a deep love for artists like Jeff Buckley, Bon Iver, and fittingly, City and Colour. And fast forward to now, and the track has been reimagined, reshaped, and revived.

“That looming milestone makes you reflect,” Tash says. “There’s this pressure that you’ve somehow ‘aged out’, but it’s all bullshit. Thirty’s young. Life’s only getting better. I wouldn’t relive my early 20s for anything and that realization bled straight into this song.”

“Working with Tash was an absolute joy. We first connected last year and hit it off right away. That first impression led to me visiting their studio in Australia and eventually creating this song together. Tash is one of the most impressive people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. Their passion and work ethic was inspiring. I’m truly grateful to have been invited to be a part of this.” said Dallas Michael John Albert Green, who is City and Colour.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin