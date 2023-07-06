Tash Sultana Announces New EP Sugar for August 2023 Release and Shares New Song & Video for “Bitter Lovers” Featuring BJ The Chicago Kid

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2023 - 7:52 AM

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has announced that her upcoming EP, “Sugar”, is set for release on August 11 via their own label, Lonely Lands Records, and is available for pre-order now here.

In advance of the EP, TASH has released a new track, “Bitter Lovers” along with its accompanying music video. The song–which follows two previous singles, “James Dean” and “New York”–takes a different turn with a collaboration featuring American soul R&B artist BJ The Chicago Kid. The song showcases their combined exceptional chemistry and creative synergy. The journey began when BJ shared a demo with Tash during their tour in September 2022.

Sultana explains, “Pretty sure it’s like any typical modern-day music collab. We had been following each other for a while cause I’m a fan of what he does, and lo and behold, one morning, I woke up, and there was a nice little message in my DM’s from BJ saying, ‘let’s fucking do a track.’ Now here we are.”

They began working on the track in their own Lonely Lands Studio laying down the verse and chorus harmonies and flipping the ending with beat sampling, heavy basslines, and a sax solo. But the missing piece wasn’t filled until February 2023, with the final touches laid in person at a Los Angeles studio. BJ’s verse was crafted on the spot, and the harmonies were laid before the verse, an interesting approach to working almost completely backwards.

“It means something different to both of us, which is why we decided to split a verse each and come together in the chorus,’ TASH explains. “For me, some people just think you’re going to be waiting around forever, in any capacity, for a friend, lover, or family member. I got boundaries with people, and that’s what I’m getting at in this track.”

“This was one I had in the stash waiting for a good home, or I would use it myself,” BJ says. “So happy Tash loved it as much as myself. This one will only get better with time.”

They will be hitting the road this summer beginning on August 22 in San Diego, CA. Tickets are on sale now.