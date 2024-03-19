mxdwn Music

Rose On The River Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Tash Sultana, Thundercat & More

March 19th, 2024 - 7:12 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

A new and upcoming Independence Day Weekend celebration at Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed Fairgrounds called Rose on the River is set to run from July 4th to July 7th. The lineup for this festival has just been released. 

Introduced by Deep Cut and The Salt Shed, Rose on the River will be “an intimate, single-stage concert series featuring Alt-Indie, Jam-adjacent Rock, Funk, Soul, and Progressive Jazz. No conflicting set times, no sound bleed, and no missing a minute of your favorite band” as said by the new event. The multi-band lineup will include names such as My Morning Jacket, Tash Sultana, Thundercat, Vulpeck, BADBADNOTGOOD, Celebration of The Meters featuring George Porter Jr., Leo Nocentelli, and Dumpstaphunk, Flying Lotus, and Neal Francis. Many more familiar names will be rocking out on this new stage like Andy Frasco & The U.N., DOMi & JD Beck, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Tank and the Bangas, Carrtoons, Giacomo Turra, Hans Williams, and Karina Rykman.

This new festival, Rose on the River, is highly anticipated by fans and will definitely be a show you do not want to miss.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

