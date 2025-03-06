Tash Sultana Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Hold On”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 12:08 PM

Fresh from selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre in minutes, Tash Sultana has announced a massive U.S. summer tour. The dates kick off June on 10, in San Diego before stopping in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston and other cities. Tash Sultana will be bringing their signature electrifying energy and genre-blurring sound to fans nationwide. With a reputation for mesmerizing live performances, the artist is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available now by clicking here.

Following the tour announcement, Tash Sultana has shared their latest offering, “Hold On,” which is a powerful anthem of resilience that has an electrifying outcry against the unseen weight of their wife’s recent cancer diagnosis. Through raw emotion and unwavering strength, the tune channels exhaustion into defiance, anger into power and struggle into an unbreakable will to keep pushing forward.

While briefly talking about their latest ditty, Tash Sultana said: “Some moments change everything. ‘Hold On’ is for my wife. It’s for anyone who’s ever had to find strength when life pulls the ground out from under you. Hope this one reaches whoever needs it.”

Tash Sultana Tour Dates

6/10 – THE RANDY SHELL AT JACOBS PARK – SAN DIEGO, CA

6/11 – HARD ROCK LIVE – SACRAMENTO, WHEATLAND, CA

6/13 – THE MASONIC – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

6/14 – SHRINE EXPO HALL – LOS ANGELES, CA

6/15 – THE VAN BUREN – PHOENIX, AZ

6/17 – THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTOr – IRVING, TX

6/18 – BAYOU MUSIC CENTRe – HOUSTON, TX

6/20 – RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – MORRISON, CO

6/21 – DILLON AMPHITHEATRE – DILLON, CO

6/22 – TBA – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

6/24 – KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE – BOISE, ID

6/25 – KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE – SPOKANE, WA

6/27 – EDGEFIELD CONCERTS ON THE LAWN – TROUTDALE, OR

6/28 – CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE – WOODINVILLE, WA

6/29 – BRITT MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL – BRITT PAVILION – JACKSONVILLE, OR

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin