Low’s Alan Sparhawk Announce New Joint Album With Trampled By Turtles For May 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Stranger”

Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

On Friday, May 30, Sub Pop Records will be releasing With Trampled by Turtles, that is the sophomore solo effort from Alan Sparhawk of Low. Trampled by Turtles is a record exactly as its name implies, which is a collective, communal, fraternal and empathetic record that was recorded with the assistance of long-time friends and fellow Minnesotans, Trampled by Turtles.

The album was recorded at the end of 2023 at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Sparhawk came in towards the end of Trampled by Turtles’ session, with several songs in development. Some had never worked in Low, while others were fresh and waiting for the right setting.

For years, the two parties had talked about making something together but the talk was never more than hypothetical. When Sparhawk needed it most, the promise reemerged sharper than ever. “When the opportunity seems right,” Sparhawk says, “you jump.”

Today, Sparhawk and Trampled by Turtles has shared the official video of the album’s debut offering, “Stranger.” As a whole, everything is amazing by how the vocal performances stay abundant, while a full chorus harmonizes the background with wonderful sound in their new video that was edited by Jacob Kasar.

Trampled by Turtles Track List

1. Stranger

2. Too High

3. Heaven

4. Not Broken

5. Screaming Song

6. Get Still

7. Princess Road Surgery

8. Don’t Take Your Light

9. Torn & in Ashes