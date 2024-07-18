Low’s Alan Sparhawk Announces New Solo Album White Roses, My God For September 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Can U Hear”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

On September 27 Sub Pop will release White Roses, My God, the debut solo effort from Alan Sparhawk. Though he is best known for his 30 years in the legendary band Low, a look at Sparhawk’s many side projects across that same span of time shows him experimenting with everything from punk and funk to production work and improvisation.

Low itself never settled for a set sound or approach but the band was always a collaboration, a conversation, and a romance between Sparhawk and his wife, Mimi Parker, who was the band’s co-founder, drummer, co-lead vocalist and its blazing irreplaceable heart. Parker passed away in 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

White Roses, My God is a record borne of grief. However, it would be reductive, even foolish, to see grief as the sole source or the final limit of this taut, brilliant, provocative, thrilling album, whose bold experimentation is powered by profound lyrics and propulsive beats. White Roses, My God is an exorcism whose purpose is not to banish the spirit but to set it free.



Recorded at 20 Below Studios in Duluth, MN, White Roses, My God was co produced and engineered by Sparhawk and Nat Harvie, mixed by Nat Harvie and mastered by Heba Kadry. The album features standout singles “Get Still” and “Heaven,” alongside today’s release for the album’s pulsating debut offering, “Can U Hear,” the video for which was directed by Rick Alverson. As a whole, “Can U Hear” is a lovely ditty due to how the sharp instrumentation shakes the background with a heavy mix of pop and electronic vibes while Sparhawk passionately sings out the lyrics.

White Roses, My God Track List

1. Get Still

2. I Made This Beat

3. Not the 1

4. Can U Hear

5. Heaven

6. Brother

7. Black Water

8. Feel Something

9. Station

10. Somebody Else’s Room

11. Project 4 Ever