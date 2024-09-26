Low’s Alan Sparhawk Shares Unique New Video For “Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 4:23 PM

On September, 27, Sub Pop Records will release White Roses, My God, the debut solo album from Alan Sparhawk of Low. Today, the artist has shared the album’s final prerelease track, “Heaven,” its new video directed by Rick Alverson. As a whole, the music video is wonderful by how certain scenes show a man hiding in the dark before he goes and ventures off into the swamp.

White Roses, My God has received praise from outlets such as Stereogum, Pitchfork, Clash, MOJO, Uncut, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and this week, The New York Times published a comprehensive feature on the artist. Sparhawk’s previously announced tour dates in support of White Roses, My God, begin Saturday, November, 2, in Dublin, IE, at Opium.