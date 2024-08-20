Low’s Alan Sparhawk Shares Moving New Single & Video “Get Still”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Last month, Sub Pop release the details for White Roses, My God, the debut solo effort from Alan Sparhawk of Low. And today, the artist has shared a new video for the buoyant electro-charged track, “Get Still,” directed by Ingrid Weise. As a whole, Sparhawks’ latest ditty is wonderful because of how the electronic vibes fills the air with amazing pop sound. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist outside and exploring the world. Also, each scene gives a great perspective of what Sparhawks’ life is like through a personal view.

As previously announced, the artists’ tour in support of White Roses, My God begins November, 2 in Dublin, IE, at Opium and currently ends January 25 in Denver at the Bluebird. Then, Sparhawk will headline an eight-date run in the U.S., which includes a stop at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on April, 5.