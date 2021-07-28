Bon Iver, Lissie, Alan Sparhawk of Low and More to Play Water Is Life: Stop Line 3 Festival to Protest Minnesota Oil Pipeline Expansion

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Organized by the Indegenius women-led charity group Honor The Earth, the protest concert aimes to draw attention to the risks of the planned oil pipeline Pipe 3 in Minnesota. The concert, which is called “Water is Life: Stop Line 3,” will host multiple musical guests like Bon Iver, Low’s frontman Alan Sparhawk, Lissie, Grammy-nominated rapper Mumu Fresh and more.

The concert is planned for August 18th at the Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, MN. Tickets are on sale now and will run around $65 each. All proceeds from the concert go to Honor The Earth’s ongoing fight against the pipline.

According to Pitchfork the festival is “a celebration of water as the fundamental life-giving resource of Mother Earth, and a full-throttle resistance of music and song against the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline currently snaking its way through the waterways and Anishinaabe lands of northern Minnesota.”

The non-profit has been fighting the building of the pipeline for five years now. Just earlier this month, the founder and indegenious-rights activist Winona LaDuke was arrested along with six other women, while protesting the pipeline. The group claims the oil pipeline is disrespecting the earth and water. The activist group writes in a statement,“Water is life. We are the people who live by the water. Pray by these waters. Travel by the waters. Eat and drink from these waters. We are related to those who live in the water.” The statement continues, “To poison the waters with Line 3 is to show disrespect for creation. To honor and protect the waters is our responsibility as people of the land.”

In other news, Alan Sparhawk’s band Low shared their new song “Dissapearing” today along with a artistic video. The single is off their upcoming album Hey What. The record is set to come out on September 10.

Bon Iver gained a huge fan base after being featured on Taylor Swift’s hit single “evermore,” which was part of her indie record with the same name. The album was the second release by Swift in the same year after Folklore. The singer is also featured on the record label Jagjaguwar’s 25th Anniversary album Dilate Your Heart.