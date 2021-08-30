FYA 8 Releases 2022 Festival Lineup Featuring Turnstile, Vein.Fm, Mindforce and More

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 7:04 PM

Turnstile

Hardcore festival FYA released their lineup for the festival’s upcoming 8th run, explaining the new name FYA 8. The lineup includes multiple fresh and upcoming hardcore artists, including the heavily celebrated hardcore band Turnstile. Band’s like E.Town Concrete, Vein.Fm, Mindforce and God’s Hate will also be hitting the stage during the festival between January 8th and 9th, in Tampa, FL. Other very notable bands on the festival’s 2022 line up are Drain, One Step Closer, Sunami, Magnitude, Dead Heat, Never Ending Game, Year Of The Knife, Worn, Koyo, MH Chaos, Age Of Apocalypse, Raw Brigade, Three Knee Deep, End It, Ingrown, Life’s Question, and Spy.

When each band will perform will be announced once the tickets go on sale on Friday, September 3rd.

Turnstile, who are headliners along with E.Town Concrete, released their newest album Glow On, last Friday on August 27th. The album was highly anticipated and has received amazing feedback by fans and music critics across various music platforms. In July the band released their surprise EP Turnstile Love Connection. They will also hit the road with punk-rappers $uicideboy$ and their massive tour lineup. Turnstile are known for tagging along with bands that might not fit into the hardcore genre, paving their way as a genre-bending group. The band recently started their summer tour, featuring another band of FYA 8’s lineup, Gulch.

Members of Vein.Fm recently collaborated with metal late night show, Two Minutes to Late Night, to cover the classic Pixie song, “Where Is My Mind?” They are also set to perform at the Outbreak Festival in June 2022.

Check out the rad festival flyer below.



Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi