LDB Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Incendiary, God’s Hate, Drain And Many More

December 13th, 2021

Louisville, KY is home to the Life and Death Brigade Festival once again in 2022. The LDB Festival will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Art Sanctuary in Louisville. Among the performers at the festival, some of the biggest names include Incendiary, God’s Hate, Drain and many other names that are currently big or on the come up in the Hardcore scene. While the festival performers were only announced in alphabetical order and no set headliners, some of the biggest names will be sure to draw the largest crowds. All of the bands playing at the festival are new to the LDB festival, they are all currently performing out and about, no bands coming out of retirement or returning from previous iterations of LDB to perform again. More information and tickets can be found on the official website for the festival.

2020 was the last time the LDB festival was playing, as it was able to happen right before the pandemic hit, essentially being the last hardcore festival played in the world for the time being. It featured performances from bands such as Knocked Loose and Turnstile. Earlier this year, Incendiary was announced for the Outbreak Festival in Britain on June 24-26. Drain’s 2020 album California Cursed made waves in the hardcore music community, and thus stand out among the names listed on the LDB flyers. God’s Hate has long been a staple in the hardcore scene, as they bill themselves as “one of the hardest hardcore bands in the land” according to their website.