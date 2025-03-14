Furnace Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, Converge, Biohazard & More

Home News Michelle Grisales March 14th, 2025 - 9:02 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Furnace Fest is set to celebrate the best of punk, emo, metal, hardcore, and more in Birmingham, Alabama on October 3rd-5th. The festival is set to return for a proper edition in 2025 after what was initially announced as an “end of an era” for the event, Brooklyn Vegan reported.

After a successful comeback in 2021 which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers hinted that 2024 would mark the festival’s final year. However, they’ve since reversed that decision and confirmed Furnace Fest will continue, bringing fans another epic weekend of live music in Birmingham, Alabama, on October 3-5, 2025.

The festival, which has been a staple of the alternative music scene since its inception in the early 2000s, will once again take place at the historic Sloss Furnaces, where it originally ran from 2000 to 2003. With an impressive 90-band lineup, the festival has gradually revealed 25 names, and the lineup is now almost complete.

Furnace Fest 2025’s headliners are an exciting mix of veteran bands and rising stars. Jimmy Eat World will headline day one, followed by Dropkick Murphys on day two, and Knocked Loose, who will step up to headline day three. Alongside these headliners, Furnace Fest has also added highly anticipated acts such as the newly reunited Texas Is The Reason, which was announced just yesterday. The lineup also boasts a wealth of legendary bands, including Suicidal Tendencies, Biohazard, Converge, Hot Water Music, Saves The Day, and Comeback Kid.

Other highlights include Less Than Jake, Say Anything (performing Never Take Friendship Personal with original vocalist Stephen Christian), Anberlin, Zao (playing Liberate Te Ex Inferis), and Norma Jean, who will mark 20 years of O’ God, the Aftermath. Hardcore fans will also be treated to performances by Terror, Madball, Modern Life Is War, and Ten Yard Fight, along with newer acts like Citizen, Harms Way, Knuckle Puck, and Rolo Tomassi.

The festival’s lineup also includes up-and-coming bands from the current generation, such as Drain, Speed, Glare, Contention, and Sunami, as well as rising talents like Sanguisugabogg, Sincere Engineer, Soul Blind, and many more.

Furnace Fest’s headliner Knocked Loose will also headline the LA hardcore fest, Sound & Fury, offering fans even more chances to catch the band in action this year.