Trash Talk Gives Edgar Allen Poe’s William Wilson a Modern Twist with New Short Film “Something Wicked” Featuring Songs from Kenny Beats Produced EP Squalor

Hardcore punk outfit Trash Talk have unveiled a new short film for “Something Wicked,” which gives the Edgar Allen Poe tale “William Wilson” a modern twist. This latest visual was directed by Derek Schklar and composed of tracks featured on the Squalor EP, including the titular “Something Wicked,” “Point No Point” and “Kicking and Screaming.”

The original “William Wilson” is a tale about a man who becomes enraged and paranoid by his doppelganger, who he ends up murdering at the end of the story. This video modernizes the tale, as a man is seen taking out and murdering his doppelganger, abandoning him in the woods. The final moments echo the story as the man sees “mine own image, but with features all pale and dabbled in blood,” signifying the fact that he murdered himself. “Something Wicked” uses its brief soundtrack to channel its aggression, confusion and paranoia that match this frenetic short film.

The band delayed the release of EP out of support for the Black Lives Matter movements back in June, officially releasing the project on June 15. Squalor saw the group go into a different sonic territory as opposed to their previous work, as they teamed up with hip hop producer Kenny Beats to produce the project.

“Beats’ obvious mastery of audio production and technology warps an aura of contemporary experimentation pioneered by Dj Shadow and J Dilla in the ’90s with modern hardcore punk and, not to mention, is done extremely well,” mxdwn reviewer Victor Nica explained. “The meeting of the spirits on Squalor with Trash Talk and Beats ultimately is very tasteful, but confusing, as Beats is only featured for a small fraction of the album, yet headlines the co-credits.”

