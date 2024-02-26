Fiddlehead’s Pat Flynn Temporary Replaced By Guest Vocalists From Basement, Mspaint & Wrong Man Due To Family Emergency

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 7:30 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Fiddlehead wrapped up the UK tour behind last year’s Death Is Nothing To Us at The Garage in London on February 24 but singer Pat Flynn had to fly home for a family emergency and could not perform the show. To further explain the situation, the band said: “Pat is adamant that tonight’s show should still happen, we have to decided to carry on with help from some special guests on vocals.”

Fiddlehead ended up playing the show with the vocalists of opening bands Wrong Man and MSPAINT, who performed three songs each in the first half of the set, then Fiddlehead guitarist Alex Henery sang the next three and then Fiddlehead finished out the last four songs with Andrew Fisher. Fan filmed footage has surfaced and it looks like the band turned an unfortunate turn of events into a very special night, with the crowd going just as wild as they would at a normal Fiddlehead show.

Fiddlehead will be back in the UK for Outbreak Fest, with co-headlining sets on day two from Basement and a reunion from Pat Flynn and Fiddlehead drummer Shawn Costa’s former band Have Heart.