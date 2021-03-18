III Points And Secret Project Announce New Two-Day Outdoor Festival For April 2021 Featuring Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet And More

Home News Roy Lott March 18th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

The company that puts on the annual III Points in Miami has partnered with fellow company Secret Project to announce their new outdoor festival that will take place in Miami April 30 and May 1 2021. The venue has yet to be announced but delivers with a diverse and ecstatic lineup for electronic music fans. Black Coffee and Eric Prydz will headline the two-day festival along with sets from Green Velvet, Bedouin, Gerd Janson, Danny Daze, Aurora Halal, Trikkm, Thunderpony, Layla Benitezand many more. Tickets for the “small gathering” will go on sale on March 23 at 11:11 am EST and can be purchased at the festival’s website.

“The brand new III Points x Secret Project event will bring together the best in underground dance music, combining a love for art, music, and culture across two stages in a picturesque outdoor environment,” festival organizers stated.

III Points’ annual main festival has been rescheduled for October 22-23 and will include sets from Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia and new Grammy winners The Strokes, Kaytranada and Thundercat. It was initially scheduled for the dates that the new outdoor festival now has. Tickets are on sale now.

2021 does look promising with live music towards the second half of the year. Outside Lands recently announced that the festival has been moved to Halloween weekend with some notable additions and removals.