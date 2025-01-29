Jamie xx Teams Up With Erykah Badu On New Single “F.U.”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 29th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The beloved star, artist, DJ and producer known as Jamie xx has made a groundbreaking new duo in the industry with Erykah Badu with their release of single “F.U”. The single comes from the deluxe version of his album In Waves, and this massive piece of work definitely fits into the area of deluxe tracks. Listen to the new song and hypnotize with the video below.

Jamie xx and Erykah Badu’s new single, “F.U.,” originated from a 2019 Primavera Sound afterparty where Badu’s equipment malfunctioned, leading her to deliver an impromptu a cappella performance. Jamie xx recorded this on his phone, later transforming it into a mesmeric techno track. The song blends Badu’s soulful improvisation with Jamie xx’s signature electronic production, symbolizing creativity born from adversity. The accompanying visualizer by YUCK complements the track’s innovative spirit, reflecting the fusion of spontaneity and meticulous craftsmanship.

Jamie xx is an acclaimed British producer, DJ and member of The xx, known for his innovative approach to electronic music. His solo work blends elements of UK garage, house and experimental beats with a deep emotional core, as heard in his critically acclaimed album In Colour. Jamie xx music often features atmospheric soundscapes, intricate percussion and hypnotic rhythms. Teaming up with Erykah Badu, a neo-soul legend with an unmistakable voice and genre-defying artistry, creates a powerhouse duo. Their collaboration merges Jamie xx’s forward-thinking production with Badu’s soulful depth, resulting in music that is both groundbreaking and emotionally resonant.