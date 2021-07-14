Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Boys Noize, Damian Lazarus and Claude Vonstroke

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 4:22 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

From October 15th to the 17th, EDM fans can enjoy hard beats and a camping atmosphere at the same time. The Dirtybird Campout shared their 2021 lineup today and announced that the festival would feature gigs by Boys Noize, festival founder Claude Vonstroke, Damian Lazarus and over 50 more electronica artists. The festival will be hosted in Waterford, CA and tickets are on sale now. The festival is named after VonStroke’s record label Dirtybird. The festival is known for combining activities and music to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

According to EDMidentity, the festival will include a “Bass Lounge” for fans of Bass House or DnB. The lodge will also hose a silent disco, where fans can listen to the music only over headphones. The so-called “Birdhouse” will offer Techno and Tech House to the festival-goers. The Thursday pre-party will be hosted by the festival creator, Claude VonStroke and Damian Lazarus.

Claude VonStroke performed at the digital charity festival “12 Days of GRiZmas” last year in December. Shortly after, the DJ hosted the “F*&K 2020” Drive-In event at City National Grove of Anaheim’s Drive-In OC. The artist also released his new single “Oh” this year. The German electronic music producer and DJ Boys Noize shared his new single “All I Want (feat. Jake Shears)” this year as well. Boys Noize collaborated with Dubstep pioneer Skrillex under the name Dog Blood and in 2019, the duo shared their EP Turn Off The Lights. Techno DJ Damian Lazarus dropped four singles this year so far, “Memory,” “Don’t Be Afraid,” “The Future (feat. Robert Owens)” and a so-called re-shape of “Minina di Ceu.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado