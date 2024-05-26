CRSSD Announce Fall 2024 Lineup Featuring Gorgon City, Disclosure, Gesaffelstein & More

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 26th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

The San Diego waterfront festival CRSSD, is coming back this year with a bang. Featuring performances from Gorgon City, Disclosure, Gesaffelstein, Soulwax, 999999999, Adam Beyer, BLOND:ISH, Idris Elba, and so many more. The festival will take place between September 28-29, 2024, at the San Diego Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego. The internationally spanning lineup furthers the progressive and expressive roots of CRSSD. Celebrating the electronic, techno, and house music scene, CRSSD provides three show-stopping stages and a plethora of night-life opportunities with its 21+ age requirement. This is a ground-breaking festival and not one to miss.

The dance and electric band, Gorgon City, has just recently shared a plethora of new music, including their newest single “One New Change.” The house beat exudes the chill vibes that CRSSD deem to highlight. The electronic and techno superstar Adam Beyer will also be a feature, who just performed at Coachella this year. Gesaffelstein and BLOND:ISH also performed at Coachella and will be gracing the stages of CRSSD.

Among the headliners for techno, the duo 999999999 will make a striking appearance after their last festival appearance at the Movement Music Festival, who also featured DJ and actor Idris Elba. Both will be performing at CRSSD.

The festival also features the GRAMMY-nominated dance duo Disclosure, who just recently cancelled a tour in 2022 due to mental health. Their appearance at CRSSD is a first glimpse into the band since this cancellation. Additionally, a rare appearance of the electronic band Soulwax for a festival show. Soulwax has recently done a cover and remix of the song “Too Late Now,” by Wet Leg.

Look out for more performances at CRSSD from Four Tet, Boris Brejcha, BICEP, TOKiMONSTA, Dutch duo Tinlicker, London’s Kerala Dust, Los Angeles’s NEIL FRANCES, African melodic house band Nora En Pure, high-tech Walker and Royce, the underground band Skream, Quest, Tini Gessler, Erol Alkan, German DJ Klangkuenstler, Italian duo Mathame, VTSS, Ukranian innovative Miss Monique, I Hate Models, German icon Chris Avantgarde, Aulstralia’s Luke Alessi, the Mason Collective, the UK’s Rossi, DESIREE, the high energy DJ’s Jersey and Uk’s Slivie Loto.

CRSSD Fall 2024 Artist List (A-Z):