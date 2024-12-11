Movement Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Including Jamie xx, HiTech and John Summit

Home News Charlotte Huot December 11th, 2024 - 11:03 PM

Movement Festival, Detroit’s iconic electronic music event, has unveiled its initial lineup for the 2025 edition, set to take place from May 24-26 at Hart Plaza. Movement celebrates the heritage of techno music, hosting in Detroit, widely recognized as the birthplace of techno.The festival, celebrating its legacy as one of the longest-running dance music events globally, promises an impressive array of talent for its Memorial Day Weekend showcase, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The 2025 lineup features a mix of established stars and rising talents such as Carl Cox, Jamie xx, John Summit, HiTech, Chase & Status, Sammy Virji and more.

Movement 2025 will feature multiple stages across Hart Plaza, offering a diverse range of electronic music styles. The event not only showcases international talent but also pays homage to Detroit’s rich techno heritage.

Full festival, one-day, and VIP passes are now available for purchase. The festival organizers encourage early ticket acquisition due to the event’s popularity.Movement Festival 2025 is poised to continue its tradition of bringing cutting-edge electronic music to Detroit, reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for techno and dance music culture.

Movement Fest 2025 Initial Lineup:

Anfisa Letyago

Carl Cox (Hybrid Live Set)

Carl Craig

Chase & Status

DJ Gigola

DJ Minx

DJ Nobu

Ela Minus

HiTech

Jamie xx

John Summit

Klangkuenstler

Marcel Dettmann

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Sammy Virji

Patrick Topping

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin