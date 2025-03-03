Bring Me The Horizon Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Motionless In White, The Plot In You & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 3:05 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Bring Me the Horizon has announced a fall 2025 U.S. arena tour with support from Motionless in White, The Plot in You, and Amira Elfeky. Billed as the first of two legs of the USA Ascension Program+ Tour, the trek kicks off on September 23, in Raleigh, North Carolina and runs through November 3, in Los Angeles.

The tour will begin after by Bring Me the Horizon’s festival appearances on September 21, at Louder Than Life in Kentucky and the tour will end before the band’s November 5, performance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, Bring Me the Horizon will be touring in support of their 2024 sci-fi concept album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which was their first studio album in five years. Meanwhile, Motionless in White continue to tour consistently following the release of 2022’s Scoring the End of the World.

USA Ascension Program+ Tour Dates

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/23 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center *

9/24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

9/26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

9/27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

9/29 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome *

11/5 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

* = w/ Motionless in White, The Plot in You, and Amira Elfeky

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat