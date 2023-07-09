Motionless White Set to Release Upcoming Deluxe Edition to Album ‘Scoring The End Of The World’

Home News Diana Bello July 9th, 2023 - 7:49 PM

photo credit is Mehreen Rizvi

Motionless in white the band has recently announced that the release of the ‘Deluxe edition of scoring the end of the world’ album which is exciting and surprising to hear. This deluxe edition of the album is ready for prre order as of today which one should hurry up and get it as they can be sold out any day. In this deluxe edition it comes to expand on the acclaimed 2022 album with new four tracks that are of bonus which is “Hollow points”, “Timebomb”, “Fools Gold”, Porcelain: ricky Motion Picture collection” This which is set to be released “worldwide on september 8 of 2023. These four track that are pof bonus in the deluxe edition that will be available in muptile digital platforms as well as formats, as well on vinyl which will be different colors. One can come to select those colors they wish their vinyl to be which will have an exclusive alternate cover artwork!

“Scoring the end of the world(Deluxe edition)” track listing:

1.meltdown.

2.Sign of life

Werewolf

4.porcelain

5.slaughterhouse(ft.Bryan Garris)

6.Masterpiece

7.cause of death

8.we become the night

9.Burned at both endsII