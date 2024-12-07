Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon Teases New Music Soon with NeX GEn: Director’s Cut

Home News Chloe Baxter December 7th, 2024 - 8:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Oli Sykes, the frontman of Bring Me The Horizon, has teased the possibility of new music on the horizon, hinting at a ‘NeX GEn: Director’s Cut’ edition of the band’s acclaimed 2024 album, Post Human: NeX Gen.

According to NME, in an interview with Kerrang!, Sykes, known for “Antivist” and “Kingslayer”, revealed that there are “so many cool songs” left over from the album sessions that fans would love to hear.

While he expressed excitement about the idea of a director’s cut, he made it clear that he’s not rushing things, preferring to avoid undue pressure after the intense release cycle of their last record.

This comes amid the band’s announcement as one of the first headliners for the 2025 Reading & Leeds festivals, where they will deliver their only UK show of the year. The band’s electrifying performances in recent years, including their Rock for People 2024 performance, have built anticipation for their next move.

As Sykes stated, “We’re going to bring hands down the greatest show of our careers” to the festival next August.

The possibility of new music following Post Human: NeX Gen seems increasingly likely. Sykes has hinted at a conceptual shift in their sound and narrative direction, something that’s been developing for years.

