Bring Me The Horizon Hit With Criticism Over Using AI Art

Lauren Rettig December 9th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Loudwire reports that fans have been criticizing Bring Me The Horizon for using AI-generated visuals during their live shows.

In a clip posted to TikTok, a special AI-generating camera was able to provide a visual of singer Oli Sykes seemingly turning into a demon and back into human form as a backdrop for a live performance of the song “AmEN.” Check it out:

The comments toward the top of the post indicate that not everyone is on board with this new innovation. “You gotta be kidding me,” stated one person. Another added, “IDK about this one.” “Jesus Christ man, come on,” wrote a third, with yet another stating “I defend y’all with my life but (frowny face emoji).”

The negative responses from fans led some to question why the backlash was occurring. One of the initial posters then stated, “The religious imagery isn’t the issue.” It appears as though the AI usage is what had some fans upset. That’s when Bring Me The Horizon defenders got involved, showing not everyone was against what they saw.

“This band is so crazy creative! gd this is cool and mind blowing live no doubt,” stated one fan. “The people upset about this have obviously not actually listened to BMTH,” added another. “When i saw this live i was just SPEECHLESS, couldn’t even move!!!” commented another fan.

“Why’s everyone so butthurt about a camera,” pondered one person in the comments while another combated the idea of this taking away from an artist, noting, “yall acting like an artist can sit there drawing this fast for a live show lol.”

This discussion has spread to other social media platforms as well.

“Bring Me The Horizon openly flaunting some dogshit generative ai bullshit on tik tok gotta be the most disappointing shit i have ever seen. You’re one of the biggest metal bands in the world and you can’t hire an artist to make something for you? Honestly disgusting,” said one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“bring me the horizon jumping on the AI trend is definitely a choice lol,” added another person on X. “bring me the horizon using ai art is so fucking annoying because the people who worked on nex gen’s cover and rollout art were such talented artists like what the hell guys,” stated a third.

Another person called out the band for using AI-generated art on their merch. “AI generated tshirts being sold for £80 as part of your clothing label? Fucking EW,” they stated.

One person noted, “I really don’t care about your thoughts on AI until it effects [sic] what YOU do for a living (And it will eventually).”

Bring Me The Horizon unveiled their new visual innovation while on tour in South America. The band is in the midst of a tour that concludes on Saturday, December 14, in Mexico City, Mexico. Find information about tickets here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat