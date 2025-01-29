Bring Me The Horizon Performs a Heavy Cover of “Wonderwall” by Oasis

Home News Michelle Grisales January 29th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The Sheffield band, Bring Me The Horizon unveil their reimagined version of Oasis’ iconic track, “Wonderwall.” The cover comes 30 years after the original British-pop classic and gives BMTH a chance to add their own unique touch.

NME described the cover having stripped-back the acoustic guitar in the original to incorporate an electric riff combined with frontman Oli Sykes building momentum with his vocals. In addition to putting their own spin on the song, BMTH paid homage to Oasis by recreating the band’s famous “Wonderwall” music video.

In the visual, all four members of Oasis are seen sitting in a straight line, and BMTH mimics this scene with Bassist Matt Kean, positioned on the far left and holding a newspaper. Sykes stares directly at the camera, Nicholls plays with a megaphone, and guitarist Lee Malia gazes into the distance—just like the original Oasis lineup.

All profits from the cover will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, making this release not just a tribute to Oasis but also a charitable gesture.

This release is part of Spotify’s long-running Singles collection, in which artists contribute their own interpretations of songs by musical influences. BMTH joins the ranks of bands like IDLES, Wet Leg, and LCD Soundsystem in offering their personal take on a classic track.

In addition to their cover of “Wonderwall,” the band has also released a reimagined version of “YOUtopia,” a track from their newest album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. This new rendition, called the “EarthcOre Remix,” offers a more ethereal, stripped-back sound compared to the original. It plays with dynamics and layers, stepping away from the anthemic vibe of the original track.

Sykes has previously hinted at a possibility of new music with NeX GEn in a Director’s Cut version with songs they hadn’t released in their latest album.