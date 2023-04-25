mxdwn Music

Motionless in White Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

April 25th, 2023 - 10:33 PM

Motionless in White has announced a major North American tour for fall 2023 with support from Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf. The tour kicks off on September 16th at Scranton Apocalypse Fest in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and will run through October 29th in Boston.
The band is offering an artist ticket pre-sale as well as a Citi Cardmember pre-sale, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning later this week. Fans can also purchase tickets via Motionless In White’s website or through local venues.
This upcoming tour marks the first time Motionless In White has toured with Knocked Loose since 2018 when they embarked on their “Graveyard Shift Tour” alongside Atreyu and Ice Nine Kills. This time around, fans can expect to hear tracks from both bands’ latest albums – ‘Disguise’ by Motionless In White and ‘A Different Shade of Blue’ by Knocked Loose – along with other fan favorites from both acts.
After The Burial will be bringing their signature blend of progressive metalcore to the stage while Alpha Wolf will be opening each night with their heavy riffs and melodic choruses that have earned them legions of fans worldwide.
Fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to see four incredible bands come together for one epic show!

Motionless in White’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
07/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *
07/11 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum *
07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival *
07/17 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *
07/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *
07/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center *
07/21 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center *
07/22 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark *
07/23 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company *
07/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort *
07/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles *
07/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park *
07/30 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *
08/01 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
08/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater *
08/05 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *
08/06 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *
08/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland *
08/09 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena *
08/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena *
08/12 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center *
08/13 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena *
08/15 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *
08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center *
08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
08/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *
09/16 – Scranton, PA @ “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^
09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^
09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^
09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^
09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
09/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
09/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ^
09/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at the LA Coliseum ^
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels ^
10/01 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^
10/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^
10/04 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^
10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^
10/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena ^
10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy ^
10/14 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^
10/15 – TBA @ TBA ^
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon ^
10/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District ^
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^
10/22 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^
10/26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^
10/28 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^
10/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

* = w/ In This Moment, Fit for a King, and From Ashes to New
^ = w/ Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf

