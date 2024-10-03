Louder Than Life Organizers Offer Passholders Chance To See Slayer At Aftershock Festival Following Cancelation

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 12:42 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, when metal band Slayer could not perform at the Louder Than Life music festival, the event was forced to cancel its second day due to severe weather. The festival offered Friday ticket holders passes to Saturday or Sunday and now, Louder Than Life has announced that four day and Friday ticket holders will be given tickets to see Slayer’s next scheduled set, which happens at Sacramento, CA’s Aftershock on October 10.

“Missed Slayer at Louder Than Life? We’re heartbroken too,” organizers write. “But we’ve got something special for all Friday and 4-Day Louder Than Life pass holders: an exclusive chance to see Slayer at Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct 10! Check your email for details on how to RSVP! Please note that this isn’t the only thing we’re working on for you, to make up for Friday’s cancelation at Louder Than Life. Accepting this offer will not disqualify you from additional compensation. Stay tuned for more information later this week. Thank you for your continued patience and support!”

Aftershock is currently Slayer’s only other scheduled show and just like Louder Than Life, the event is presented by Danny Wimmer. Friday’s lineup also features the artists Til Lindemann, Gel, Ho99o9, Ministry, Filter, Pantera, Cypress Hill, Drain, Drug Church, Biohazard, Better Lovers, Touché Amoré and other musical acts.

