Hollywood Bowl 2025 Summer Season Lineup Announced Featuring Alabama Shakes, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Rhiannon Giddens & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

Today, the LA Phil has announced the 2025 Hollywood Bowl summer season, which will feature performances at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills from June to September 2025. The Hollywood Bowl 2025 season marks the LA Phil’s 103rd season at the storied venue. For tickets and more information, click here.

For the 2025 Hollywood Bowl season, the LA Phil continues its tradition of presenting classical concerts with LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the orchestra and a star-studded roster of guest artists spanning classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway and other acts, as well as celebrations of beloved film music.

Rhiannon Giddens will be taking audiences on a journey through the evolution of folk in this one-night-only celebration. Featuring a rich tapestry of voices and instruments, the concert honors folk music’s deep cultural roots, highlighting both its historical significance and modern-day relevance.

Wizkid, who is the Nigerian superstar who has topped charts and won awards around the world will be joining Derrick Hodge and Color of Noize Orchestra for his Hollywood Bowl debut. John Fogerty will be celebrating his momentous career featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival classics and fan favorites.

Juanes, the winner of a combined 29 Grammys and Latin Grammys, will bring thoughtful rock songs together with folkloric Latin American rhythms on hits like “La Camisa Negra” and “Es Por Ti,” and many more. His 2023 album Vida Cotidiana is a return to his roots and he artist will be returning to the bowl at the top of his game.

Within the ever-evolving landscape of R&B, SiR has solidified his place as one of the genre’s most compelling voices. Since his 2015 debut project Seven Sundays, he has consistently delivered soulful and introspective music that resonates with fans worldwide on songs like “Hair Down” with Kendrick Lamar,” “No Evil” and “Karma” featuring Isaiah Rashad. In 2024, he delivered his highly anticipated album Heavy by reaffirming his place as a driving force in modern R&B.

Diana Ross returns by popular demand to the Hollywood Bowl to perform her timeless classics “I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In The Name of Love” and more. Get ready to sing and dance because this will be a love fest you will not to miss! I Want My 80’s featuring Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young boasts a night of hit after hit from some of the most awesome artists of that decade.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the super-versatile Australian band, have shape-shifted yet again and this time, they will be joining forces with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and conductor Sarah Hicks by performing music from their new album Phantom Island and selections from their remarkably diverse discography.

Alabama Shakes will be returning to perform returns the Southern-tinged soul, space rock and psychedelic funk that led the band to wide critical acclaim of their last album, Sound and Color. Shannon & The Clams, who are known for their feel-good, vintage-infused and garage-psych sound, will start off the evening.

Cyndi Lauper, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning singer of hits like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” will bring her farewell tour to the Hollywood Bowl for two celebratory nights. Longtime Smooth Summer Jazz favorite Dave Koz returns with his group Summer Horns for the annual celebration of laidback, chilled-out sounds, which also features The Ohio Players, pioneers of street funk and underground R&B and Jonathan Butler and Kayla Waters.

John Legend is one of only 19 people in the prestigious EGOT club. He has released 10 noteworthy albums over the course of his career, the most recent of which, Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition), celebrates his groundbreaking debut album.