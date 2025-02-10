Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Pearl Jam and More Join Fundraiser for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

Home News Lauren Rettig February 10th, 2025 - 6:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Fandiem, the fan-driven charitable platform redefining the fundraising landscape, is proud to announce FanAid LA, a collective initiative to provide critical relief to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Bringing together some of the world’s most iconic artists, FanAid LA offers fans a chance to win unforgettable experiences and exclusive prices, all while supporting wildfire relief causes. Participating artists in the FanAid initiative include Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Mariah Carey, Pearl Jam, Phish, Duran Duran, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Graham Nash, Slash, Goose, Sublime and Wallows, among many others. Each artist has generously contributed exclusive prizes, ranging from autographed items and one-of-a-kind memorabilia to VIP experiences, meet-and-greets and all-expense-paid flyaways.

“Join me in supporting the brave teenage victims of the Eaton Canyon fires,” Mariah Carey wrote on Facebook. “By partnering with Altadena Girls and Fandiem, we’re providing essential items like clothes, beauty products and personal care essentials to help these young individuals to feel loved and empowered again.”

All Fandiem donations automatically enter fans for a chance to win incredible prizes. Fans can support wildfire relief efforts by donating to a range of nonprofit organizations, including the California Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Altadena Girls Fire Recovery, Vitalogy Foundation, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Baby2Baby.

Highlighted prizes and experiences include a VIP trip to Dodgers Stadium to meet My Chemical Romance and earn a guitar signed by the band; an all-expense paid VIP trip to meet Duran Duran in Italy (by donating to the LAFD); a Fender guitar signed by Pearl Jam and a poster from their iconic 2006 LA show (by donating to Vitalogy Foundation); a show-signed guitar and hometown meet-up with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains in Seattle (by donating to the California Fire Foundation); a trip to meet Goose at the Viva El Gonzo Festival in San José del Cabo (by donating to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund); a Metallica-signed limited-edition poster (by donating to the California Community Foundation); and much more!

“FanAid LA embodies what Fandiem is all about – bringing fans, artists and communities together to make a real difference,” says Jared Heiman, co-founder and CEO of Fandiem. “This initiative not only supports wildfire relief efforts but also ensures the funding keeps flowing as the need continues beyond the news cycle. New FanAid LA artists and prizes will be added throughout the year, so we can sustain this effort and maximize our impact for those affected in Los Angeles.”

FanAid LA is the latest in a long line of successful Fandiem campaigns; past initiatives include Fansgiving 2024, which saw over 50 artists – including Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band and Billie Eilish – supporting over 30 nonprofits through exclusive prizes like signed instruments, VIP festival trips and celebrity meet-and-greets. To date, Fandiem has raised over $14 million for ore than 150 nonprofit partners worldwide.

The FanAid LA fundraiser is live now, and fans are encouraged to donate for their chance to win these incredible prizes. Together, everyone can make a difference for those affected by the LA wildfires. Visit Fandiem’s website to learn more and participate in FanAid LA.

