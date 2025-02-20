Vampire Weekend Announce Spring & Summer 2025 ‘Only God Was Above Us’ Tour Dates

According to broolynvegan.com, Vampire Weekend has announced new U.S. tour dates that will be going down from late May to early June. Kicking off after Vampire Weekend’s headlining appearances at Just Like Heaven and Boston Calling on May 25, the tour will begin with a show in Burlington, Vermont on May 27.
After a set in Portland, Maine and a pair of Philly concerts, the band will make stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Saratoga Springs, Charleston, Asheville, which is a rescheduled date from their 2024 tour, Jacksonville, and Miami. For tickets and more information, click here.
According to concequence.net, Vampire Weekend’s 2025 tour arrives in support of their 2024 album, Only God Was Above Us. Their return last year was a busy one because the band played a surprise Coachella show, performed on Saturday Night Live and gave an extended and cover-heavy sets for their fall 2024 tour.
Only God Was Above U.S. Tour 2 Dates
5/10 — Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven
5/25 — Boston, MA – Boston Calling
5/27 — Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn *
5/29 — Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *
5/30 — Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *
5/31 — Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *
6/2 — Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *
6/3 — Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *
6/4 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *
6/6 — Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *
6/9 — Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater *
6/12 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place +
6/13 — Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater +
6/15 — Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
08/13-16 — Paredes De Coura, PT – Paredes De Coura Festival
08/15 — Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop
08/15-17 — Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands
08/17 — Charleville-Mezieres, FR – Cabaret Vert
08/21 — Paris, FR – Rock En Seine
08/23 — Portsmouth, UK Victorious Festival
09/12-14 — East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival
09/20-21 — Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival
09/27 — Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling
* = w/ Geese
+ = w/ Turnstiles
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister