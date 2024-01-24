SXSW 2024 Announces Third Round Of Performing Artists Featuring The Black Keys, Scowl, Ben Kweller & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 24th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

SXSW Music Festival has announced the third round of their 2024 performing artists lineup. This year’s event will mark the 38th installment and is currently scheduled to take place from March 11 through March 16 in Austin, Texas at various venues. This slate of performers includes The Black Keys, Scowl and Bootsy Collins as well as countless other talent.

American and Canadian artists on the lineup include the three aforementioned U.S. based acts as well as Alisa Amador, The Alex Coke & Carl Michel Sextet, Adriana McCassim, AHI, Alix Fernz, Allan Harris, Allegra Krieger, Altameda, Amber Lang, Amiture, Andrew Gould, Angélica Garcia, Ashley Kutcher, Aubrey Haddard, Ayoni, Babe Corner, Big Dumb Baby, Big Jade, Ben Buck, Big Wy’s Brass Band, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Blakchyl, Blaketheman1000, Bonnie Montgomery, Bootsy Collins, Brie Stoner, Blue Water Highway, Brad Byrd, Bubble Tea and Cigarettes, Buggin, Byron Juane, Cactus Lee, Caleb De Casper, Cale Tyson, Cameron Romance, Chinese American Bear, Chase Shakur, Cassadee Pope, Chelsea Days, Chioke, Chris Acker, Chris Patrick, Cloudchord, Clover County, COASTCITY, College of Hip Hop Knowledge, Corridor, Cotton Mather, Couch Prints, Crabe, Creekbed Carter Hogan, Crys Matthews, Cuffed Up, Curtis McMurtry, DAIISTAR, Dale Hollow, Dani D y Franky, Day By Day, DBMK, Deer Fellow, Def-i, Dende, Desiree Cannon, The Deslondes, Die Slo, Dj Napalm, Doohickey Cubicle, Dual Core, DV-i, DVTR, Dylan Earl, Eliza McLamb, End It, The Eric Hisaw Band, Erykah Officer, Ethan Tasch, Eva Westphal, EyeQ, FLWRSHRK, Flyana Boss, Font, FOXCULT, Foyer Red, Frances Chang, Friend, Gabby’s World, GameboyJones, Grace Pettis, Greg Freeman, Grimelda, Hanorah, Hembree, High, His His, Hotel Mira, HUSHMONEY, The Ian Fays, If I Die In Mississippi, Ila Barker, Indian Giver, ISMAY, Jack Van Cleaf, Jason Calhoun, Jeff Lofton, Jess Cornelius, JET THE 3RD, J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed, JJ Shiplett, Jobi Riccio, Johnny Jewel, John Roseboro, JOSEON, Joudy, J Soulja, JW Francis, Kadesh Flow, Kaitlin Butts, Kalamari, Kaleah Lee, Kharma, Kierst, Kiss Bang, Kolb, Koleżanka, K.Williams, Lady Apple Tree, Lamont Landers, Laney Jones, Laveda, Lev Snowe, Liam Benzvi, Liam St. John, Life’s Question, Life In Vacuum, Light Beams, Limbo, Little Wilderness, Lizzie & The Makers, LOS KEMET, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The Lostines, Lucaa, LUCY, Luna Aura, Luther Dickinson, Madeleine Mayi, Madeline Goldstein, Madison Baker, Mali Velasquez, Marissa Burwell, Mary Scholz, Mary Shelley, MC LARS, MDUKE, Medusa, Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers, Me Nd Adam, Merce Lemon, Merv xx Gotti, Midnight Navy, Mind Shrine, Miranda Joan, Moon Walker, MOTO BANDIT, My Education, Natalie Price, Native Sun, Nawf Lxrds, Nick Finzer, Night Drive, N Nao, Nur-D, Nyssa, Ohm-I, Ok Cowgirl, Old Heavy Hands, The Oxys, The Past Lives, Peelander-Z, PEGGY, Pendulum Hearts, Philip Labes, PIAO, Pierce Washington, Pimpawatb, Poise, Pony Girl, PRINCE AMINE, Programmique, Proper, Provoker, Prowess The Testament, Purple Bee Experience, QUANNA, Rachel Rose, Rain on Fridays, Ray$av, Remo Drive, Restos, Reyna Tropical, RIP Dunes, Rose Hotel, Schatzi, Scuttino, Searows, The Sewing Club, Shallow Alcove, Shalom, Shannon and the Clams, Shubzilla x Bill Beats, Six Missing, SkyBlew, Slow Fiction, SNŐÕPER, Sophia Galaté, The South Hill Experiment, Space Goonz, Spoon Benders, Star Parks, Stereo Jane, Storey Littleton, STRAWBERRY LAUNCH, STRFKR, Sugadaisy, Sunnsetter, Suzanna Choffel, SWEET SPINE, Taija Kerr, Tami Hart, Telescreens, Tempers, Tetchy, Thelonious Love, There Go My Baby, Thomas Hinds, Tonina, Totalement Sublime, Trinket, Utley3, VAPERROR, Vertarias, Vitesse X, WAKE, West 22nd, WifeKnife, Wilt, Wishy, Wonderly, Wreck The System, X Ambassadors, xJermsx, Zach Person, ZADA and Zay.Peace.

The international lineup consists of Acantha Lang, Ada Oda, Airu, Alice Ivy, Ankur Tewari, A’Rise, Arny Margret, Asha Jefferies, Aurora D’Amico, BackDrop Cinderella, Bebo Dumont, The Belair Lip Bombs, Bia Ferreira, Big Zeeks, Blind Channel, BODUR, Bones and Jones, Boza, Breathe, C4, Cardinals, Carpetman, Chance Emerson, ChihiroYamazaki＋ROUTE14band, Chih Siou, The Courettes, Daisy Rickman, Dani Gurgel & Debora Gurgel, Danxgerous, The Dinosaur’s Skin, Dyce, Embla and the Karidotters, Enji, Fabiana Palladino, The fin, FLEWNT & INKABEE, gglum, GOKUMON, Gummy B, Helsinki Lambda Club, Hollows, Ivoris, Jaz Dhami, Jhama, J Noa, JPerry, Kalpee, Keenan Te, King Nun, Kneecap, Kudaranai1nichi, Latir, LEX the Lexicon Artist, LIE NING, Lime Cordiale, Lisa Morgenstern, Los Choclok, Lucky Lo, Luvis, Lxandra, Majin, Malin Pettersen, Marcelo D2, Mayuan Poet, Mikaela Monet, Mina Okabe, Miso Extra, Moffa, Myrkvi, Noah And The Loners, Nonô, Office Dog, The Peevie Wonders, Robert Grace, SANITY, Sara Parigi, Songer, SWIDT, TENN, Therapy?, Tiffany Poon, Tino Martinez Quintet, Una Canción Bonita, Wez Atlas, William Singe, Willow Parlo, XAV, Yayoi Daimon, Yung D3mz and Zitah.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford