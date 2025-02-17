The Roots Picnic 2025 Lineup Announced Featuring D’Angelo, Kaytranada, Lenny Kravitz & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

Today, Grammy Award-winning The Roots and Live Nation Urban proudly announce the 2025 installment of Roots Picnic. The two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. Presale tickets will be available on February 18m at 10 a.m. ET through February 20, at 10 p.m, ET. General onsale begins on February 21, at 10 a.m. ET. All tickets, including weekend passes and VIP packages will be available HERE.

Boasting another dynamic lineup uniting generational voices with some of the hottest influential rising acts, D’Angelo will headline the landmark festival alongside The Roots, which marks the Black Messiah musician’s return to Roots Picnic. Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz will take the stage to perform hits across his decades-spanning career as well as his latest studio album, Blue Electric Light. Philadelphia legend Meek Mill will also make his first appearance on the Roots Picnic stage.

Roots Picnic will also welcome Memphis raptress GloRilla, who has reached success with her album, Glorious. The festival will also bring together more icons from across the globe including Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks and Laila!. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat