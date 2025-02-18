Alice In Chains Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 6:24 PM

According to consequence.net, Alice in Chains has added three U.S. headlining dates that surrounds the band’s festival appearances in May. The shows will take place on May 8, in Uncasville, Connecticut before visiting Nashville and Dothan, Alabama.

The festival appearances include stops at the MMR*B*Q celebration on May 10, in Camden, New Jersey, Sonic Temple on May 11, in Columbus, Ohio and Welcome to Rockville on May 16, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Ticket information for select dates can be found here. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Although Alice in Chains has only played one concert since 2023, which was an appearance at Sick New World last April, singer and guitarist Jerry Cantrell has been quite active with his solo endeavors since releasing the new LP, I Want Blood, and hitting the road to perform sets featuring both AIC songs and his solo material. Cantrell is currently on a North American solo tour.

Alice In Chains Tour Dates

5/8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

5/10 – Camden, NJ – MMR*B*Q 2025

5/11 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

5/13 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

5/15 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Civic Center *

5/16 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

7/5 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning Concert

* = w/ Chained Saint

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat