Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Joins Alice in Chains To Perform “Man In The Box” At Raleigh Show

Home News Gracie Chunes October 1st, 2022 - 2:33 PM

On Tuesday, September 27, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale joined Alice In Chains on stage at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina to perform the classic song “Man In The Box.”

Bush is on the road in the U.S. and a special guest on a tour co-headlined by Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin. The trek kicked off on Wednesday, August 10 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and will wrap up on Saturday, October 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

In a recent interview, Rossdale stated about how the tour has been going so far: “It is going good. It is amazing. I feel like the baby band; we play early, we open the show… It is really fun to be around Alice In Chains, a legendary band. I’ve known Jerry [Cantrell, Alice In Chains guitarist] a long time but never spent so much time with him. So, that’s always fun; you can form better friendships or cement friendships like that. It just feels like a festival because people come early to watch us,” he explained. “There are a lot of people watching the first band, then we play early, and they stay all the way through. We don’t get to play in the night; we get to play in the scorching sun. I’ve done it for a long time. It is brutal, yet there is something magical about it as well.” (Blabbermouth)

Find tickets to the tour here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz