Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Announce Initial 2025 Lineup Featuring Metallica, Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains

Today, Metallica has announced they will be heading to Sonic Temple for the first time ever in 2025. Metallica has been the number one most requested act to play the destination event and to celebrate the occasion, they are bringing two full headlining spots for a No Repeat Weekend. Metallica will close out both Friday and Sunday nights of the four day festival weekend, which takes taking place on May 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Also, the event will feature performances from Rob Zombie and Alice In Chains.

Fans can sign up now for the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival email list HERE to participate in the exclusive pass presale opportunity, which beginsMonday, September 23 at Noon ET. Passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. ET and will include 2-Day Rock Royalty Reserved packages (with reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts.) Columbus Owners Club and RV Camping purchasers will have the first chance to renew their passes for 2025 at 10 a.m. ET on Monday as well.

“Every year we ask our fans who they want to see at Sonic Temple, and the answer this year was clear,Metallica! We’ve been trying to get Metallica to Sonic Temple for the last five years and are ready to bring two nights of Metallica to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “This is just the start, we’ll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including Rob Zombie and Alice In Chains in direct support for Metallica. We’re so excited about this lineup that we’ll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz