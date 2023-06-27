Alice In Chains Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 10:50 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band Alice In Chains have announced a series of of headlining shows during their Fall tour with Guns N’ Roses. Everything kicks off in Kansas City before the tour stops in San Antonio, San Diego, Highland, Las Vegas and Vancouver.

To help spread the happy mews, Alice In Chains went on Facebook to tell their fans about the upcoming tour.

“We’re excited to add some special headline dates while we’re out with Guns N’ Roses this fall. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10a.m. local time. aliceinchains.com/tour/.”

During a recent interview lead singer William DuVall was asked about a possible follow-up to the band’s Rainier Fog album, which came out in August 2018.

“I would suppose [there will be new music coming soon]. There’s no plans in the offing right now, because we’re all kind of doing other things. But inevitably it seems to kind of circle back.”

DuVall also reflected on his 17 year stint as the frontman for Alice In Chains.

“In some ways it feels like seven minutes, and in other ways it feels like 37 years. It’s really interesting — time, your perceptions of time. But, yeah, there are certain memories that feel like three lifetimes ago, and then there are certain things that happened maybe 15 years ago but it feels like yesterday. It’s really weird. But it’s great. And I’m really proud of everything that we’ve been able to accomplish in that time.”

Alice In Chains Tour Dates

9/23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

9/24 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

9/26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

9/28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

10/1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

10/3 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

10/5 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

10/7 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

10/13 – Boise, ID – Idaho Centeral Arena

10/14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

10/16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place Stadium (supporting GUNS N’ ROSES)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson