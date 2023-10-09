Bruno Mars Cancels Tel Aviv Concert

Home News Kennedy Huston October 9th, 2023 - 4:52 PM

As a result of Palestine’s recent attack on Southern Israel, Bruno Mars was forced to cancel his show this past Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel. This was supposed to be Mars’ second of two shows at this location, but unfortunate events have deterred plans. His first show on October 4 catered to a sold-out crowd of over 60,000 people where he performed some of his most well-known hits.

While ticket purchases were compensated with a full refund, over 560 people are confirmed dead and 2,900 left with injuries, according to ABC. Live Nation shares, “We strengthen the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

Live Nation Israel announces, “Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is canceled,” a translated Instagram statement from Live Nation Israel read on Friday. “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made. We strengthen the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by livenationisrael (@live.nation.israel)

The surprise attack began when Palestines fired 2,500 rockets from Gaza over to Israel, becoming one of Israels’ most violent assaults. According to CNN, nearby music festival goers noticed the rockets and shortly found themselves running from gunfire shots. Witnesses claimed, “We didn’t even have a place to hide because we were at [an] open space.”

In hopes to claim Jerusalem as their own, Israel and Palestine have fought a long brutal war with no end in sight. As a result, the two countries face violent destruction and endless fatalities.