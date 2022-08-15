Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Cover Papa Roach’s “Last Resort”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 4:09 PM

According to Consequence, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars covered Papa Roach’s 2000 classic “Last Resort” during an impromptu after show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair took the nu metal track and gave it the Silk Sonic treatment, offering a groovy, dance-able take.

The surprise set took place at the 1920s themed nightclub Barbershop which is owned by the same company as Park MGM which is hosting An Evening With Silk Sonic residency shows. In fan-shot footage of the event, .Paak and Mars can be seen performing with red solo cups in their hands. .Paak appears to miss some of the song’s lyrics but the attendees did not seem to mind as they continued to enjoy their night and even filled in some of the lyrical gaps.

.Paak recently collaborated with Haitian-Canadian record producer Kaytranada on their new single “Twin Flame.” The song is a sultry club-ready hit featuring a bouncy beat and mesmerizing vocals. Fans and critics alike are guaranteed to hit replay. He made headlines earlier this year for his surprise performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as the two Grammy awards he won with fellow Silk Sonic member Mars during the 64th annual ceremony. Mars has made history of his own after becoming the first artist in history to receive five RIAA Diamond certified songs.

