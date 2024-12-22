Lady Gaga Explains She “Only Had Two Weeks” To Prepare For 2017 Coachella Headlining Set, Promises To “Do It Right” In 2025

Home News Juliet Paiz December 22nd, 2024 - 10:45 PM

According to NME, Lady Gaga recently opened up about her 2017 Coachella performance, revealing that she only had two weeks to prepare for her headline set. At the time, she had stepped in to replace Beyoncé, who had to cancel due to pregnancy complications. Despite the tight schedule, Gaga still delivered a memorable performance. Now, with her return to the festival scheduled for 2025, she’s making sure to do it “right.”

Gaga admitted that the 2017 set was a bit chaotic, and she didn’t have the luxury of time to fully plan everything. But with more preparation time for next year, she’s determined to make her 2025 Coachella performance even bigger and more spectacular. She promised fans that she’ll do her absolute best at ensuring that the show will be everything fans expect and more.

The 2025 set is bound to be special as Gaga hints that it will be well worth the wait. After all, when it comes to a show like Coachella, you can trust Gaga to go all out just as she did in her recent music video for her newest single “Disease.” The new music video embraces the Gaga we all know and love. Some are even comparing it to her Born this Way era. Fans are already excited for what’s to come!