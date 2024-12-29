Lady Gaga Reveals She Appeared as an Extra in AC/DC’s Music Video for “Stiff Upper Lip”

Home News Lauren Rettig December 29th, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Loudwire reports that GRAMMY Award-winning musical artist Lady Gaga was once in an AC/DC video. The pop star and actress revealed that she appeared in the band’s “Stiff Upper Lip” video as an extra before her career took off. Watch the video below.

Lady Gaga’s AC/DC acknowledgement came during a recent appearance on Apple TV’s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas Special. In it, Apple Music host Zane Lowe joined pop stars Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa in Carpool Karaoke segments that were first popularized on James Corden’s Late Show on CBS.

During Gaga’s segment, she opened up about her love for AC/DC. She shared with Lowe a video of her late grandmother singing along to the band’s “Highway to Hell” and reflecting on her grandmother’s impact on her music. At that point, Lowe pulled over to grab the singer a “Christmas gift,” bringing AC/DC’s Brian Johnson into the vehicle as a special guest.

Gaga then told Johnson, “You want to hear something funny? I was in the ‘Stiff Upper Lip’ video. I was 17 and I was an extra in the back.”

Gaga stated, “I was headbanging and they were like, ‘hmmm. Don’t head bang, we want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘no, there’s only one move I can do.’”

Now that Gaga has revealed this fascinating tidbit about her, fans have been analyzing the “Stiff Upper Lip” video in search of the critically acclaimed pop idol. Gaga is seen several times throughout the video, usually in shots with Phil Rudd’s drum kit involved.

A Gaga cantando Highway To Hell com o Brian Johnson do AC/DC só me deixou com ainda mais vontade de um álbum de rock dessa mulher. Esse vocal! pic.twitter.com/1sxxuiBs6O — JAY ƎSⱯƎSIꓷ (@YOUKNOWYULUVME) December 16, 2024

In the time since she starred in the video, Gaga has been creating an ironclad name for herself. Her newest music video for “Disease” has already garnered 20 million views since it was released on October 29. Not to mention Gaga has been confirmed to be performing at Coachella 2025 with the likes of Green Day, Charli XCX, The Misfits and more.

As for the rock legends, AC/DC has announced their spring 2025 North American dates earlier this month to an uproar of excited fans. Even with their appearance on Rolling Stone’s 50 Most Disappointing Albums of All Time list, the band has not let criticisms get them down since their formation in 1973.