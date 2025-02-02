Beyonce Wins Album Of The Year For The First Time With Cowboy Carter

Home News Lauren Rettig February 2nd, 2025 - 9:19 PM

Beyoncé just took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record Cowboy Carter. This is the first instance in which Beyoncé has won this category, according to Pitchfork despite having been previously nominated four times – for 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance. With multiple wins tonight, Beyoncé extends her lead as the winningest artist in Grammys history.

“I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe,” Beyoncé said. “I feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell. I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless y’all. Thank you so much.”

Beyoncé won ahead of André 3000’s New Blue Sun, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Charli XCX’s Brat, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. This was her and Swift’s second time going up against each other in the category; the first being the 2010 Grammys, where Swift’s Fearless beat out I Am… Sasha Fierce.

Since releasing Cowboy Carter last April, Beyoncé launched her own whiskey line, introduced Kamala Harris at a Houston rally during her presidential campaign and played the halftime show for the NFL’s Christmas Day game. Notably, Cowboy Carter was absent from the nominations at the 2024 Country Music Awards, though it is unclear whether Beyoncé elected to submit the record for consideration in the first place.

