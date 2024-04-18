Taylor Swift’s New Album The Tortured Poets Department Reportedly Leaked Online

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 3:08 PM

According to CNN, a Google Drive link allegedly containing 17 tracks from Taylor Swift’s awaited The Tortured Poets Department album has been making waves on the internet in the past day and some people are voicing their mad, sad and happy thoughts about the alleged album leak. The actual album is slated to drop at midnight Friday but the alleged leak is both being hailed and booed by Swift’s supporters.

One person shared a drawing of a young woman asleep in a sparkly bed with sparkly blankets on Twitter with the captions: “How I slept last night knowing I’m going to hear TTPD for the very first time tonight cause I haven’t listened to any leaks.”

How I slept last night knowing I’m going to hear TTPD for the very first time tonight cause I haven’t listened to any leaks.#TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/8tU40cOK5N — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) April 18, 2024

Swift herself has gone to great lengths to prevent any early releases in the past. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2014, the artist said: “I have a lot of maybe, maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping.” Swift also said her 1989 album only existed on her phone, “covered in cat stickers and the volume buttons don’t work very well because there’s candy stuck in there,” for nearly two years.

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th album and comes after she became the first woman and only solo artist to win the Grammy for album of the year three times.